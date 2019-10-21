THE legendary Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a European and UK tour following this month's release of the band's new album Ghosteen.

Often regarded as one of the world’s greatest live acts, the band will perform in 19 countries including seven shows in the UK - including Cardiff.

The tour starts in Lisbon on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and takes in Spain, Holland and Belgium before arriving in the UK in May.

The band will perform at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, May 3

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25, at 10am at nickcave.com

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds' 17th studio album Ghosteen was released digitally earlier this month.

Vinyl and CD will be released on Friday, November 8.

It can be pre-ordered at nickcave.com/ghosteen