AN ARTS and craft shop and post office in Blaenavon is looking to boost the town’s recycling after becoming a recycling point for soft plastics.

Nick and Wendy Horler, who own Artie Craftie, said the idea was a “win for everybody.”

The project allows residents to drop off soft plastics, including plastic carrier bags, bubble wrap, and drinks multi-pack packaging.

These are collected by Capital Valley Plastics, who then recycle it.

Mrs Horler said: “We are passionate about environmental projects and have just become a collection point for stretchy plastics, working with Capital Valley Plastics based here in Blaenavon.

“All the plastic collected is processed to make products such a damp proof membrane for the construction industry.

“We are also a collection point for Little Green Refills who sell shampoo, shower wash and cleaning products in glass bottles that can be returned to be refilled and are based locally.

“We feel that it is important to be working alongside these environmental projects to both support and raise awareness of the issues affecting not just our community here in Blaenavon but in the wider field.”

Mr Horler said the project has seen Artie Craftie collect between five and 10kg of soft plastics a week since it launched.