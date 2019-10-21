A PAEDOPHILE who admitted committing a sex attack on a young girl was warned he is facing a potential immediate prison sentence.

Dinubhai Pandya, aged 53, of Fairfield, Penperlleni, Goytre, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child who was aged under 13.

He admitted the offence before a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Michael Fitton QC said he would adjourn sentence for a report to be carried out on the defendant by the Probation Service, after an application by Pandya's barrister Stephen Thomas.

Th judge told Pandya: “In admitting your guilt, you are at risk of a prison sentence. In particular, it is the age of the child which makes this so serious.

“What the Probation Service will do is assess the impact on you of a prison sentence and advise if there are any realistic alternatives to prison.

“The fact that I am adjourning and the fact that I am granting you bail does not tie the hands of the sentencing judge in any way.

“The judge may or may not impose an immediate custodial sentence.”

Mr Thomas said his client was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions.

Sentence was adjourned to Tuesday November 12 and Pandya was granted conditional bail until then.

The prosecution was represented by Susan Ferrier.