COUNCILLORS in Newport are to consider plans to appoint a presiding member to chair full council meetings.

Such meetings are currently chaired by the mayor of Newport, but a council report says the new role would allow “a clear separation of functions.”

The presiding member would receive a senior salary allowance, currently £22,568, while the mayor would also continue to be entitled to a civic salary of the same amount.

A serving cabinet member could take up the office of mayor though - which they cannot currently do - meaning just one senior salary would be paid.

The council has currently allocated 17 of its 18 senior salary allowances, meaning the new role can be accommodated.

Several councils in Wales have appointed presiding members to reflect the “specific role of presiding over council meetings and the skills required to manage council business in a fair and efficient manner.”

“These roles and responsibilities are quite distinct and different from the other civic, ambassadorial and ceremonial roles discharged by the mayor (and deputy mayor) as the first Citizen of the City,” a report says.

A presiding member is normally appointed at the council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) to hold office for 12 months, subject to re-appointment.

Unlike the mayor, who is elected on seniority and only serves in office for one municipal year, the appointment of the presiding member is determined by a majority of votes at the AGM.

A deputy presiding member would also be appointed, but they would not be remunerated.

Cabinet members cannot be elected to the posts of presiding member or deputy presiding member.

As well as chairing full council meetings, the presiding member would also undertake other administrative functions previously assigned to the mayor.

“The appointment of a stand-alone presiding member would leave the mayor free to act as the ceremonial head of the council and to represent the council at all civic and ceremonial functions,” the report adds.

If councillors approve the plans, the new role would come into effect from 2020/21, with the appointment made at an AGM in May.

The mayor-making ceremony would then be carried out separately, as a “purely ceremonial function.”

Newport council’s democratic services committee will consider the proposal at a meeting on Thursday.