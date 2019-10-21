A NEWPORT nightclub is set to reopen this Friday, after an original September opening in a different venue was called off.

El Siecos, run by Ashley Sicolo, grandson of John Sicolo who ran the legendary TJs nightclub, will reopen in what was the Meze Lounge in the city's Market Street.

“We were trading in the high street for the last 18 months, and due to growth, we had to go to a bigger venue,” said Mr Sicolo.

(Inside the previous El Siecos venue)

El Siecos was originally meant to move into premises formerly occupied by Musique Lounge, but due to complications over subletting, a new location had to be found.

READ MORE:

The new venue will have a rooftop beer garden, a gaming area, and a club room for late night music that will be known as the Meze Room, and will host special events.

(Poster for the launch night)

“There will be Newport themed cocktails as we pride ourselves on Newport itself. That’s what El Siecos is all about,” said Mr Sicolo.

“A fresh new vibe, a safe place.”

#PortandProud is the ‘kitchen’ part of the venue offering a selection of burgers and bagels as well as a range of non-alcoholic drinks, coffees and milkshakes.

“I’ve had several attempts and in ways failed miserably,” added Mr Sicolo.

“Joining brands will make us stronger and provide you with one hell of a venue.”

The venue opens on Friday October 25 at 8pm. On Saturday it will host the official after-party following the band Skindred's appearance at the Stadium Rocks event in Cwmbran, and will feature a DJ set by Skindred's Benji Webbe.