A RAPPER is using his struggles with mental illness as inspiration for his music.

Trevor Yau, pictured, who grew up in Hereford but is currently living in Abergavenny, has paranoid schizophrenia.

Over the past few years, Mr Yau has used his condition, coupled with several stays in rehabilitation centres, to creative effect, channelling his personal story into his music and lyrics.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Yau has built a strong following on social media despite humble beginnings – he made his first album in his bedroom using a handheld recorder and a Playstation microphone – and clocks up tens of thousands of views on some of his videos.

“Rapping has helped me, but sometimes I find it brings back demons,” Mr Yau said. “But it’s not about me – I hope it helps other people.”

For more information visit onegodrecords.com