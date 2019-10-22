THE chairman of the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) cabinet has paid tribute to Newport City Council leader Debbie Wilcox, who is stepping down to become a baroness.

The committee chairman Cllr Andrew Morgan called for the committee to recognise her achievements and commitment.

The CCR includes the 10 authorities in South East Wales and aims to bring about significant economic growth in the region through investment, upskilling and improved physical and digital connectivity.

Addressing the CCR cabinet, Cllr Morgan said: “Debbie is stepping down as leader of Newport City Council. This is her last formal meeting of the (CCR) cabinet and we should recognise her contribution.”

Cllr Wilcox was nominated for an honour by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for her outstanding contribution to local government and education.

Cllr Wilcox said that when she takes up her seat she will be known by the title Baroness Wilcox of Newport.

She said: “I would like to reiterate my thanks to my colleagues around the table who made this thing work.

“I wish it all well and I hope the regional work we have established will continue to grow.

“I am incredible honoured to have been nominated but I am sad to be leaving.”

Her speech was met with a round of applause from committee members.

Cllr Wilcox, who also leads the Welsh Local Government Association, will remain as a ward councillor until 2022.

A new leader is yet to be appointed.