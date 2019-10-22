HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

DANIEL BARRINGTON, aged 32, of Devon Place, Newport, was jailed for 22 weeks after he admitted having a blade - a kitchen knife - at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital, possessing heroin and resisting a police officer.

The offences took place on September 3. The defendant must pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from prison.

ETHAN RYAN, aged 21, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, admitted stealing perfume worth £488 from Debenhams in Cardiff in June.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender.

Ryan was fined £80 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

HENRY DAVID PRICE, aged 37, of Canford Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was fined £133 after he pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine in March.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge.

STUART JOHN FARR, aged 45, High Street, Argoed, was fined £369 after he admitted driving without due care and attention at Blackwood’s Asda supermarket.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JORDAN MACAULEY DAVIES, aged 23, of Pantygasseg Road, Pantygasseg, Pontypool, was fined £100 for driving 43mph on a 30mph road in the town in April.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Davies admitted speeding.

JOEL DONOVAN, aged 21, of Elizabeth Row, Talywain, Pontypool, was fined £660 after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Donovan admitted the offence.

JACK HEAMES, aged 19, of Hammond Drive, Newport, was fined £100 after driving on

Chepstow Road without due care and attention in April.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

The defendant admitted the offence.

ROMAN HORVATH, aged 25, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £220 for not wearing a seat belt on the A48 Chepstow Road in March.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge.

The defendant admitted the offence.

RHYS HUNT, aged 23, of Castle Parade, Usk, was fined £100 after he admitted speeding on the M4 in Newport.

He was travelling at 51mph in a 40mph zone this March.

Hunt was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

NAOMI PAIGE WAYMAN, aged 24, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow, was fined £660 after she admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with her licence in her hometown this March.

She was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.