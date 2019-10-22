PLANS to create a new neighbourhood with up to 155 homes on fields near the M4 in Undy have been outlined in a public consultation.

The proposed development on land either side of Vinegar Hill aims to offer “a generous amount of green space”, linking pedestrian and cycle routes with the site.

Planning documents say the M4 is located around 30 metres from the nearest site boundary.

Homes within this area will be in a Noise Exposure Category (NEC) C, which is defined as planning permission should not normally be granted.

A report says these homes will be required to have “uprated acoustic glazing and mechanical ventilation.”

The majority of the site falls with NEC B, which is defined as noise needing to be taken into account when determining planning applications, and where appropriate, conditions imposed to ensure an adequate level of protection.

A ‘hybrid’ planning application is being prepared by Bovis Homes, which will seek full consent for 72 homes on one part of the site and outline permission for the remainder of the development.

The scheme proposes 25 per cent affordable housing and a mixture of one-bedroom apartments and two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

An “attractive and well connected green setting” is proposed, allowing all residents to be within walking distance of open spaces.

“The development will be integrated into the natural environment with community orchards, green corridors and a network of footpaths equipped with a trim trail that will boost resident health and wellbeing,” a design and access statement says.

An integrated bicycle and pedestrian connection along Vinegar Hill will connect residents to services in Magor, Undy and the wider countryside.

Public open spaces will also allow residents to meet and socialise, “to help build a stronger community and provide opportunities for recreation,” the application says.

A design and access statement says the development will have a “moderate adverse level of effect” on the landscape of the site.

Despite changing the site from greenfield to residential, the application says the site is “already strongly influenced by neighbouring housing and by the M4.”

The site is allocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan

Parking will be provided through a combination of private garages, driveways and parking courts.

The public consultation on the plans runs until November 18.

Visit lrmplanning.com/consultation.