THE former YMCA in Pill is being re-opened as a centre for sports and leisure.

Non-profit group Newport Live is behind the new-look YMCA, which has been renamed as Connect Centre.

Newly-devised Tone, Dance and Relax classes will begin at the centre on Monday, October 28. The classes will include Tai Chi, Pilates, and yoga and will be cost £4 per session – but until December 1 you can try out these classes for £2.

“Connect Centre will allow residents of Pillgwenlly and beyond to enjoy the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity," John Harrhy, chairman of Newport Live, said.

"Sport and physical activity can have such a positive impact on people's lives. The creation of Connect Centre and the delivery of engaging activities cements Newport Live’s vision to inspire people to be happier and healthier.”

Funding for the new centre came from a Places for Sport grant, awarded to Newport Live by Sport Wales.