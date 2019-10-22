WORLD-beating Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas is to receive his OBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace today.

The 2018 Tour de France winner and a double Olympic champion, who grew up on the outskirts of Cardiff, is to be recognised for his services to cycling at the ceremony later today.

Others to collect honours today will include photographer Terence O'Neill, who has captured presidents and pop stars from Winston Churchill to Nelson Mandela, Elvis, and Nicole Kidman, who will become a CBE for his services to photography.

Production designer Karen Christie, who is known as Bunny Christie, is to receive an OBE for her services to theatre, as will author Sarah Waters, who was short-listed for the Man Booker Prize, for her services to literature.

Silverback Films co-founder Alastair Fothergill is to collect his OBE for services to film. Mr Fothergill produced several series narrated by Sir David Attenborough including the Netflix series Our Planet and the BBC's Planet Earth.

Wildlife conservationist Jonathan Vaughan, who is the executive director of the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust in Malawi, is to receive his MBE for his services to combating the illegal wildlife trade.

Among those to be knighted will be Rolls-Royce chairman Sir Ian Davis for his service to business and Sir Frederick Hazlewood, also for his service to business.

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, who is director general of the Confederation of British Industry, is to become a Dame Commander for her services to UK business.