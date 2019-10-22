A MAN is to go on trial accused of the attempted rape and indecent assault of a young girl when he was a teenager in the 1990s.

Craig Callaghan, aged 41, of Oak Terrace, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, denied the charges at a hearing before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault.

MORE NEWS:

Callaghan is due to go on trial on March 9, 2020.

The prosecution was represented by Owen Williams and the defendant by Jeffrey Jones.

He was granted conditional bail by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.