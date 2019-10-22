A JUNIOR football team have been given new football shirts following the sudden death of a player’s father.

Blackwood coach driver Simon Coundley, better known as ‘Bryn’, worked for Stagecoach and asked them to sponsor his son’s football team, New Inn Juniors FC - a team “he loved so much”.

But he died before he could see his son’s new kit.

Paying tribute to Bryn, Stagecoach’s operations manager for Blackwood Depot Mark Rogers and marketing manager Rosa Williams, visited the budding footballers to present them with a giant cheque for sponsorship of the new kits.

The pair also watched the youngsters train under the tutelage of coach Gareth Bridgewater.

“It was a pleasure to watch them train and I know Bryn would be extremely proud of his son and the team,” said Mr Rogers.

“We were extremely honoured to be able to present the young footballers with the cheque for sponsorship and it was great to see them in their new football shirts, they were so grateful.

“We have displayed Bryn’s picture on our ‘great people’ board in Blackwood depot, which will now be joined by the picture of the football team he loved so much.

“Bryn was a valued member of our staff and he will be missed by all."