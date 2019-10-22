SERVICEMEN who died fighting for their country in the First World War are being remembered as part of a poignant public display of remembrance in three communities.

The names and photographs of some of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during 1914-18 are being included as part of poppy displays being attached to lamp posts in Risca, Pontymister and Crosskeys

The Risca branch of the Royal British Legion is taking part in the annual commemorations.

(One of the poppies on the high street in Risca that was put up on the weekend by the Risca branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture: Iain Jones)

Each poppy has been sponsored by businesses or people from the local area, and relatives of some of those who died in the First World War have chosen to honour their fallen relative on a poppy.

(Some of the poppies have a dedication to a fallen soldier on them. This one is dedicated to former Royal Welsh Fusilier Michael Donovan. Picture: Iain Jones)

Risca RBL members Iain Jones said: “We try to do something different each year to raise awareness and remember those that have fallen. The response to our latest poppy appeal campaign with the poppy on the post with dedications from the military and local community has been amazing.”

Remembrance Day - November 11, falls on a Monday this year, and once more from 11am a two-minute silence will be observed throughout the UK and Commonwealth nations to remember those who died during the war.

On Sunday November 10, the bulk of this year's Remembrance parades and services will take place.