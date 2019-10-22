BARBER’S shop staff in Newport are “really proud” after raising £1,300 for mental health charity Newport Mind.

Clarence Barbers, on Clarence Place, donated all its takings on Mental Health Awareness Day pledged to donagte all its takings on Mental health Day earlier this month.

“So many people came in and got involved. People came into the store not even wanting a haircut and just wanted to donate,” said co-owner Abdul Chaudery

Among those donating were local businesses, and Mr Chaudery singled out Property Trader and Dawks Security for their generosity.

However, he admitted he could not remember all of the businesses who donated because “there were so many”.

“It was great to see Newport coming together.

“We were chuffed with all the support from local businesses.

“We even had other barber shops sharing and liking our posts.”

The shop only expected to take £500 but they nearly tripled that total.

Around 50 haircuts were given on the day, with staff working from 9am-9pm.

“It was really tiring, but enjoyable,” Mr Chaudery said.

“The people from Newport Mind were really shocked.”

After being “inspired” by the success of the event, Clarence Barbers are discussing sending barbers to the homes of those suffering from mental health issues, in partnership with Newport Mind.

“A haircut can really make a difference to how someone feels and their confidence.”