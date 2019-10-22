A DRUG dealer who profited by nearly £17,000 from trafficking cocaine was ordered to repay some of the cash - or face more time in jail.

Kieron Lewis, aged 21, of Jones Street, Newport, was sent to prison for two years and eight months earlier this year.

He was convicted of possessing a class A drug - cocaine - with intent to supply, dangerous driving, driving whilst over the specified drug limit and obstructing a constable.

The offences were committed on Saturday June 16, 2018.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, it was revealed Lewis had benefitted by £16,990.80 from dealing drugs.

His available assets were put at £4,172.80 and he must pay back that amount within three months or he could be jailed for an extra 14 weeks.

At the same hearing, the court heard how Tyler Flynn, aged 21, of Twmbarlwm View, Cwmbran, benefitted by £6,047.79 through his drug dealing.

He was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 12 months, for possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and was also ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Flynn would have to pay back £2,441 within three months or he could be jailed for 10 weeks.

When Lewis was sentenced earlier this year, outside the court, Police Constable Andrew Owens, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Lewis was seen by plain clothed police officers openly dealing cocaine from his vehicle in the middle of the day.

“As officers attempted to detain him, he then drove away dangerously, mounting a pavement in an attempt to escape.

“Lewis then felt it acceptable to resist officers and had to be brought under control using police spray

“He was found to be in possession of numerous bags of cocaine ready for onward supply and further bags were located in his home address.

“Gwent Police are committed to tackling drug dealing and will continue to actively police this issue.”