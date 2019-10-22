POLICE would like to speak to the man pictured below, following a burglary at a property in Ringland Circle, Newport, earlier this month.

The incident is believed to have happened between 11.30am and 1.15pm on Wednesday October 9.

It is thought that entry was gained through the front door. At 32" television and satellite equipment were taken.

Police would like to speak to this man following a burglary in Ringland, Newport, on October 9. Picture - Gwent Police

Gwent Police officers would like to identify and speak to the man shown here, as he may have information which could assist their investigation. He is pictured near to St Gabriel's Church, close to Ringwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or send a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting reference number 1900374126.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.