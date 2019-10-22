Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox:

EARLIER this month, Ken Skates, the minister for economy and transport, announced the membership of an independent commission to examine solutions to the congestions issues on the M4 around Newport.

The commission was one of the commitments made by first minister Mark Drakeford in the summer when he announced the proposed M4 relief road was not going ahead on cost and environmental grounds.

As a council, we originally supported the relief road but understood all the strong feelings surrounding this project and that a final decision was always going to be a delicate balance.

At that time, I said that we recognised the city’s critical position at the gateway to South Wales and we have consistently worked to influence a solution that is the most appropriate and beneficial for the city, businesses and residents.

We welcomed the establishment of this expert group, now called the South East Wales Transport Commission, and pledged to engage fully in the process. It remains vital that Newport’s voice is heard.

I am, therefore, pleased that one of the seven members of the commission, to be chaired by Lord Burns, is a representative from the council.

Beverly Owen, one of the strategic directors, is the only commissioner from a local authority and sits alongside transport and sustainable development professionals as well as the chair of Industry Wales.

Ken Skates said he remains committed to taking a collaborative approach to finding innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions in the shortest possible timescale.

That will be no easy task but I’m confident the commissioners will doing everything they can to achieve that aim and that the Welsh Government will ensure the resources are made available to back up their proposals.

Residents and business in Newport will want to make sure that any solution to easing traffic flow on the M4 does not adversely affect people living and working in the city.

However, I am reassured by the principles the commission has already set out which include approaching the problem afresh, exploring all forms of transport and involving a diverse range of people in its work.to alleviate congestion in a sustainable way that supports the wider well-being of people who live, work and travel in the area.

The commission has already met and, like many others, I look forward to seeing its first update later this year and its final report in 2020.