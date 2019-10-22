WORLD-beating Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas received his OBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace today.

The 2018 Tour de France winner and a double Olympic champion, who grew up on the outskirts of Cardiff, was given the honour by Prince William.

He was awarded the honour in the 2019 New Year Honours list for services to cycling. Speaking at the time he said it was "huge honour" and he was "very proud".

Geraint Thomas is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

MORE NEWS:

Son organises charity fundraiser after father diagnosed with rare form of blood cancer

Cocaine dealer from Newport told to repay cash - or face more jail time

Thieves disrupt Brynmawr's Christmas lights plans for a second successive year

He added: "An amazing way to end an amazing year."

Others to collect honours today included photographer Terence O'Neill, who has captured presidents and pop stars from Winston Churchill to Nelson Mandela, Elvis, and Nicole Kidman, who will become a CBE for his services to photography.

Production designer Karen Christie, who is known as Bunny Christie, received an OBE for her services to theatre, as will author Sarah Waters, who was short-listed for the Man Booker Prize, for her services to literature.

Geraint Thomas is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Silverback Films co-founder Alastair Fothergill collected an OBE for services to film. Mr Fothergill produced several series narrated by Sir David Attenborough including the Netflix series Our Planet and the BBC's Planet Earth.

Wildlife conservationist Jonathan Vaughan, executive director of the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust in Malawi, received his MBE for his services to combating the illegal wildlife trade.

Among those to be knighted were Rolls-Royce chairman Sir Ian Davis for his service to business and Sir Frederick Hazlewood, also for his service to business.

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, who is director general of the Confederation of British Industry, was made a Dame Commander for her services to UK business.󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿