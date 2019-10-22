AFTER being closed for 13 months while a new roof was fitted, Caerleon's National Roman Legion Museum in Caerleon is re-opening on Thursday - just in time for half term.

Although the museum has been closed to the public since last September, school projects have been running as normal - with almost 17,000 youngsters visiting while the work was going on. But now the attraction is set to re-open to the public on October 24

Dai Price, museum manager, said: “We’re so pleased that the work has been completed on time. Contractors and museum staff have worked tirelessly over the last 13 months to ensure we have kept to schedule, and that we are now in the position to re-open with a great half term programme of events.”

“We’re extremely thankful to local businesses and residents for their continued patience and support while the work has been carried and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the museum once again,” added Mr Price.

A ‘spooktacular’ programme of events will be taking place during half term such as spooky stories, Antefixa clay tile making and a visit from a gory Roman Doctor.

For further details, times and costs visit museum.wales/roman