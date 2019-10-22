THE RSPCA were called to reports of a potential attack on a wild animal in Pontypool Park on Saturday.

A witness contacted the charity after seeing a man appearing to push a dog down a hole - thought to be a burrow or den - with a woman and another dog on a lead, nearby at about 5.10pm on October 19.

Following the call, RSPCA Inspectors Sophie Daniels and Christine McNeil visited to the scene on the riverbank behind the Active Living Centre.

Insp Daniels said: “We could see a huge amount of disturbed soil and burrowing, but there was no sign of any animal residue or blood.

“The caller was able to tell us that it was a dark-haired man and a woman and were with two dark rough-coated terriers.

“The man was pushing one dog into the hole and the woman had the other dog on a lead. The person also heard noises from inside the hole like squealing.

“We’re not quite sure what happened here but it does appear that they could have been attempting to attack a wild animal deliberately with their dogs as the witness described hearing animal noises from the hole. Through our enquiries we think it could have been a fox.”

She added: “We’d very much like to thank the person who reported this to us especially as this must have been quite distressing to witness. We very much rely on the public being our eyes and ears when it comes to suspected incidents like this.

“Wildlife crime is notoriously difficult to catch in the act so we very much appreciate all calls in regards to any suspected wildlife crime.”

Anyone with any information should contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty and advice line on 0300 123 8018.