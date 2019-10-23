PUPILS at Monmouth School Boys’ Prep have excelled once again in the annual pumpkin-growing competition.

Topping the scales in this year’s contest was a gigantic pumpkin grown by eight-year-old Drew White, from Trellech - which was so big staff had trouble getting into the scales.

It took four members of staff to lift the fruit, which weighed in at a mammoth 76.1 kilograms (11st 13lb 12oz).

Drew White with his massive pumpkin

Rafe Llewelyn, aged nine, grew the second heaviest pumpkin at 62.9kg, while last year’s winner Tom Butt, also aged nine, was third with 33.4kg.

This year also marked the first time Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery pupils entered the event, and the children deservedly won the 'Youngest Growers' award.

Arthur Skeates’ pumpkin won a prize for the best colour, while Seb Shaw’s fruit was judged to have the 'most perfect shape', and Oliver Maunder scooped the 'most perfect Cinderella-like carriage' award.

Headteacher Neil Shaw said: “Everyone who took part this year should be very proud of their efforts. Growing a pumpkin successfully takes months so the children showed patience, nurturing skills and excellent judgement.”