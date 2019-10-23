PLANS for a new holiday let in Llandogo have been given the go ahead.

A planning application to convert a building used as additional living space into a holiday let has been approved by Monmouthshire County Council.

The proposals for the two-storey building at The Bramleys include a kitchen, living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

An application to turn the building into a holiday let was refused in 1997 due to insufficient parking provision and the potential impact on the neighbour’s privacy.

But a report on the current application said there had been no objections or recommendations for refusal.

It reads: “The change of use is unlikely to result in a radical increase of traffic especially, as it is understood, the annexe has been continuously inhabited for approximately five years.

“Moreover, given the size of the outbuilding, one allocated parking space is considered sufficient.

“The driveway as a whole provides additional parking for the main dwelling and sufficient turning areas so the use as a holiday let would not be detrimental to other party’s amenity.”

However, the applicant will be required to keep a record of guests and ensure no one stays for longer than 28 days. Guests will also not be allowed to return within 28 days.