THE southbound carriageway of the A4042 has now been re-opened following a crash between the Turnpike Roundabout and the Crown Roundabout.

The dual carriageway was closed early this morning following a crash between two vehicles between B4236 Caerleon Road and Lllanfrechfa Way.

Police have now said the road has re-opened, but congestion remains and delays should be expected.

