THE majority of Gwent's MPs voted to block the prime minister's new Brexit deal in a crunch vote last night.
Although Boris Johnson's new Withdrawal Agreement Bill was approved by 329 votes to 299 last night, his proposal which would have allowed it to pass through the House of Commons in just three days was voted down by 329 votes to 299.
As a result the prime minister "paused" the withdrawal bill and is asking the EU to extend the day the UK leaves Europe past October 31. If the EU agrees to delay Brexit until January, Downing Street has suggested the prime minister will push for a General Election.
MORE NEWS:
- Prisoner jailed for spitting in policeman's face
- Cwmbran man loses six stone after battle with mental health issues
- Role for Newport's Orb steelworks in supply chain for electric vehicles would avoid closure 'travesty'
Here is how Gwent's seven MPs voted last night:
- Wayne David (Caerphilly, Labour): AGAINST the new deal and AGAINST the proposed timetable
- David Davies (Monmouth, Conservative): FOR the new deal and FOR the proposed timetable
- Chris Evans (Islwyn, Labour): AGAINST the new deal and AGAINST the proposed timetable
- Ruth Jones (Newport West, Labour): AGAINST the new deal and AGAINST the proposed timetable
- Jessica Morden (Newport East, Labour): AGAINST the new deal and AGAINST the proposed timetable
- Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent, Labour): Was a teller in both votes, and therefore exempt from voting
- Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen, Labour): AGAINST the new deal and AGAINST the proposed timetable
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment