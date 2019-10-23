THE majority of Gwent's MPs voted to block the prime minister's new Brexit deal in a crunch vote last night.

Although Boris Johnson's new Withdrawal Agreement Bill was approved by 329 votes to 299 last night, his proposal which would have allowed it to pass through the House of Commons in just three days was voted down by 329 votes to 299.

As a result the prime minister "paused" the withdrawal bill and is asking the EU to extend the day the UK leaves Europe past October 31. If the EU agrees to delay Brexit until January, Downing Street has suggested the prime minister will push for a General Election.

Here is how Gwent's seven MPs voted last night: