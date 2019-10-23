THE world of Harry Potter came to Risca on Saturday as budding witches and wizards got the chance to experience a visit to Hogwarts.

Organisers estimated that more than 320 tickets had been sold for the experience, at St Margaret’s Church in the town, which raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Visitors stepped into the great hall and being sorted into a school house - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or - for the future dark wizards - Slytherin.

The Harry Potter experience at St Margaret's Church in Risca, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The Risca Cuckoos amateur dramatics group had been rehearsing the day before and executed their parts as the various characters at the school with gusto.

A speech from headmaster Albus Dumbledore was followed by the children, and parents, being assigned to their respective houses to the celebration of the new classmates.

Wand School at the Harry Potter experience in St Margaret's Church in Risca, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Next door there was even more magical fun to be had as Hogsmeade Market had been recreated inside the church hall.

This part of the event was not pre-booked and so people could turn up on the day to experience a magical levitating broomstick, have some butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks, treat yourself at Honeydukes, send a postcard by owl mail or witness some real-life magic.

Wand School at the Harry Potter experience in St Margaret's Church in Risca raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Elizabeth Butler, a design and technology technician at Bassaleg Comprehensive School, even provided handmade wands and a knitting circle from Risca had made house scarves.

Caitlyn Allan, playing the role of Rita Skeeter on the day, had the arduous task of making sure everything ran like magic.

The Harry Potter experience at St Margaret's Church in Risca raising money for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “Specific thanks to St Mary’s Church. None of this would’ve been possible without their help.

“They’ve given it to us for free. We’ve been here for a whole month setting up.

The sorting hat at the Harry Potter experience at St Margaret's Church in Risca raising money for Cancer Research UK.

“Richard Parry and Aawron Brown have also helped to make it all possible.

The Harry Potter experience at St Margaret's Church in Risca raising money for Cancer Research UK.

“These boys put in months of work making the sets etc. They also jumped into the breach when our sound guys let us down at the last minute.”

The Harry Potter experience at St Margaret's Church in Risca raising money for Cancer Research UK.