EUROPEAN nationals living in Monmouthshire can attend an open evening next month to find out how to apply for settlement status after the UK leaves the European Union.

Under the UK government's free EU Settlement Scheme, any EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens can apply to remain living in the UK after June 30, 2021.

Applicants must apply for the scheme by the end of 2019. Successful applicants will receive either settled or pre-settled status, allowing them to stay indefinitely or for a period of up to five years, respectively.

The open evening in Monmouthshire, organised by the county council, will take place at King Henry VIII School, Abergavenny, on Wednesday, November 13, at 6pm.

The event will help attendees gain an understanding of the Settlement Scheme, how to apply, and how it will impact on individuals, families and businesses.

Advice and support will be provided by organisations including Citizen Advice Bureau and Newport Mind.

Additionally, Shaz Miah, who works as a community cohesion officer with both Monmouthshire and Newport councils, is working with communities to help alleviate anxiety and stress by offering one-to-one support to help complete applications.

Monmouthshire's cabinet member for social justice, Cllr Sara Jones, said: “I urge anyone who needs more advice and support to attend the drop in session.

"The Settlement Scheme affects the lives of many people who have been living in Monmouthshire for many years.

"Help is available, please do get in touch with Shaz Miah our Community Cohesion Officer.”

The local authority said details of more drop in sessions would be made available in the coming weeks.

For more information on the application process, contact Shaz Miah on 07811 981352 or ShajanMiah@monmouthshire.gov.uk