PUPILS in Torfaen schools have been rewarded for attendance records.

The council launched a ‘Strive for 95!’ campaign aimed at improving pupil attendance in all Torfaen schools.

Every pupil who achieved 95 per cent attendance or higher during each school term is entered into a prize draw at the end of the school year for a chance to win £50 of high street vouchers.

This year’s winners for the 2018/19 academic year include:

Idris Harris from Llanyravon Primary School (Foundation Phase)

Isobel Fisher from Henllys Primary School (Key Stage 2)

Nia Johnson from West Monmouth School (Key Stage 3)

Amy Knott from St Albans RC High School (Key Stage 4)

(L-R: Idris Harris, Isobel Fisher and Nia Johnson with their certificates)

READ MORE:

One percent absence is roughly equivalent to two days, so a pupil achieving 90 per cent attendance is still missing 20 days or four weeks of the school year.

Torfaen’s executive member for education, Cllr David Yeowell said: “Raising educational attainment is a priority for the council and we are committed to ensuring pupils have the best chance of success in schools.

“Time in school and the classroom is vital to achieving high grades and young people achieving their goals.

“Poor attendance has a detrimental effect on a pupil’s achievement and life chances.”

The pupils receiving their certificates today are being recognised for achieving 100 per cent attendance which is a brilliant achievement.”