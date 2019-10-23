THE National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has compiled a list of what it believes to be the most used and most hacked passwords, in a bid to remind people of the risks of using easy-to-guess codes.

The passwords below are listed as written, in order of uses with the number of users in brackets.

Most used passwords:

123456 (23.2 million)

123456789 (7.7 million)

qwerty (3.8 million)

password (3.6 million)

1111111 (3.1 million)

Names:

Ashley (432,276)

Michael (425,291)

Daniel (368,227)

Jessica (324,125)

Charlie (308,939)

Fictional characters:

superman (333,139)

naruto (242,749)

tigger (237,290)

pokemon (226,947)

batman (203,116)

Premier League football teams:

liverpool (280,723)

chelsea (216,677)

arsenal (179,095)

manutd (59,440)

everton (46,619)

Musicians:

blink182 (285,706)

50cent (191,153)

eminem (167,983)

metallica (140,841)

slipknot (140,833)

The list was made in April after breached usernames and passwords were published on the Have I Been Pwned website - which allows internet users to check if their personal data has been compromised by data breaches.