THE National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has compiled a list of what it believes to be the most used and most hacked passwords, in a bid to remind people of the risks of using easy-to-guess codes.
The passwords below are listed as written, in order of uses with the number of users in brackets.
Most used passwords:
- 123456 (23.2 million)
- 123456789 (7.7 million)
- qwerty (3.8 million)
- password (3.6 million)
- 1111111 (3.1 million)
MORE NEWS:
- Cwmbran man loses six stone after battle with mental health issues
- Prisoner jailed for spitting in policeman's face
- Brexit showdown: How did your MP vote?
Names:
- Ashley (432,276)
- Michael (425,291)
- Daniel (368,227)
- Jessica (324,125)
- Charlie (308,939)
Fictional characters:
- superman (333,139)
- naruto (242,749)
- tigger (237,290)
- pokemon (226,947)
- batman (203,116)
Premier League football teams:
- liverpool (280,723)
- chelsea (216,677)
- arsenal (179,095)
- manutd (59,440)
- everton (46,619)
MORE NEWS:
- Reports of potential dog attack on a wild animal in Pontypool Park
- Thieves disrupt Brynmawr's Christmas lights plans for a second successive year
- Cocaine dealer from Newport told to repay cash - or face more jail time
Musicians:
- blink182 (285,706)
- 50cent (191,153)
- eminem (167,983)
- metallica (140,841)
- slipknot (140,833)
The list was made in April after breached usernames and passwords were published on the Have I Been Pwned website - which allows internet users to check if their personal data has been compromised by data breaches.