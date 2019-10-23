THE National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has compiled a list of what it believes to be the most used and most hacked passwords, in a bid to remind people of the risks of using easy-to-guess codes.

The passwords below are listed as written, in order of uses with the number of users in brackets.

Most used passwords:

  • 123456 (23.2 million)
  • 123456789 (7.7 million)
  • qwerty (3.8 million)
  • password (3.6 million)
  • 1111111 (3.1 million)

MORE NEWS:

Names:

  • Ashley (432,276)
  • Michael (425,291)
  • Daniel (368,227)
  • Jessica (324,125)
  • Charlie (308,939)

Fictional characters:

  • superman (333,139)
  • naruto (242,749)
  • tigger (237,290)
  • pokemon (226,947)
  • batman (203,116)

Premier League football teams:

  • liverpool (280,723)
  • chelsea (216,677)
  • arsenal (179,095)
  • manutd (59,440)
  • everton (46,619)

MORE NEWS:

Musicians:

  • blink182 (285,706)
  • 50cent (191,153)
  • eminem (167,983)
  • metallica (140,841)
  • slipknot (140,833)

The list was made in April after breached usernames and passwords were published on the Have I Been Pwned website - which allows internet users to check if their personal data has been compromised by data breaches.