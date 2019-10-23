PEOPLE in Gwent can expect a wet weekend after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

The warning will come into effect at midday on Friday, and will last until 11.59pm on Saturday.

The Met Office said heavy rainfall may cause flooding and disruption to transport.

The warning covers all of Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly.

Parts of western Monmouthshire are also affected.

Drivers can expect flooding and spray on the roads, and the Met Office said there was also a small chance some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

The Met Office forecasts a clearer day on Sunday, and a brighter start to next week.