IT WAS great to see such strong support for the Save Orb Steelworks march this month.

I was proud to march alongside trade union colleagues, steelworkers and their families, fellow AMs, MPs and councillors.

Orb has a long history in Newport, having opened its gates in 1898.

Following the announcement last month of the potential closure, I have continued to make the case that with the right level of commitment and investment, there can and should be a bright future.

We will continue to urge the government to act to save the almost 400 highly skilled jobs at the works and support the steel industry in Wales, with Orb being uniquely placed to produce electrical steel as part of a manufacturing of electric vehicles which is set to be a huge growth sector.

- Following the first minister’s announcement in the summer to not to go ahead with the M4 relief road, robust and innovative actions are needed to combat traffic issues on the South East Wales corridor, particularly around Newport.

The South East Wales Transport Commission met in the city for the first time last week and it’s important that constituents and organisations who are keen to be involved are given the opportunity to have their views considered.

I have previously written to Welsh Government to ensure that groups such as MAGOR (Magor Action Group On Rail), CALM (Campaign Against the Levels Motorway) and others can be involved and input their ideas and proposals into the Commission’s work.

The Magor Action Group on Rail’s proposal for a walkway station at Magor can play a part in improving transport links in South Wales and would help to reduce the reliance on cars from that area.

It is more important than ever that local people have their voices heard and I would encourage anyone who would like to put their views forward to contact the Commission directly at SEWTransportcommission@gov.wales

- It was good to visit Kings Church this month with Jessica Morden, Jayne Bryant and Ruth Jones.

The church run a food and clothes bank which provides invaluable help to individuals and families across the community, working within some of the most deprived communities in South Wales to provide practical support to families living in poverty and deprivation.

They supply provisions to a partner network comprising of over 200 community and social care agencies, where professional expertise is utilised to distribute help to the most vulnerable in Newport and across South Wales.

The team do great work and are hoping for warm coat donations with winter on the way.

For more information on how to get involved with Kings Church food bank please visit kings-church.org.uk/get-involved