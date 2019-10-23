THE founder and former chief executive of takeaway delivery app Just Eat, David Buttress, will be joining members and guests of the M4 Business Network on Tuesday, November 12, at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Mr Buttress, who is from Cwmbran, co-founded Just Eat in March 2006, after a successful career with Coca-Cola. Working with Just Eat until 2017 and growing the business to a £5 billion global venture, David is now a partner at a venture capital firm and was voted one of Britain’s most influential people for three years running from 2016.

Just a stone’s throw away from Celtic Manor Resort in Newport is Mr Buttress' latest venture as chairman of The Dragons.

Paul Byett, who is also the managing partner of its main sponsor, UHY Hacker Young, said: “It’s fantastic to have such a successful business leader in our midst for the November meeting. David, particularly through his work with Just Eat, has completely revolutionised the way that we think of ‘eating out’. His story will undoubtedly inspire our members and spur them on in their entrepreneurial journey.”

