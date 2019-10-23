THE death of a man whose body was found at his home in Newport in October last year was drug-related, and inquest has concluded.

Neighbours discovered the body of Marc Lord at his home in Comfrey Close on October 4, 2018, senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders was told at a hearing.

The inquest was also told that according to neighbours, Mr Lord was a regular drug user, and a post mortem examination revealed a significant level of amphetamine in his body.

It was, said Ms Saunders, "within the range where death arising from toxicity has been recorded".

The post mortem examination also discovered that Mr Lord had ischaemic heart disease, which was undetected until after his death and which, said Ms Saunders, "would have rendered him more susceptible to the effects of amphetamines".