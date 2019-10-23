CONCERNS have been voiced that councillors and residents were left unaware of changes to mental health support services in Torfaen.

In April the county borough council ended a contract with charity Mind, and entered a partnership with a new provider, Platfform.

But, at a full council meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Alan Slade said people using the services had not been informed of the changes.

He said: “How has it come about that members are only becoming aware of this sorry state of affairs because they have either been contacted by concerned service users who no longer know the pathway to the services they desperately need or because like me they have read about it on Facebook?”

Cllr Slade also said that, of 17 staff formerly employed by Mind, only four transferred to the new service provider, claiming this was mainly because they had been “asked to accept worse terms and conditions” of employment.

Responding, Cllr David Daniels, executive member for adult services and housing, said he “took on board” criticism over how the change over was advertised.

He said his priority over the next year would be to raise awareness of mental health support services available in the borough.

A report on the decision to end the contract with Mind and begin working with Platfform - which did not name the providers - set out the case for choosing the “most economically advantageous tender”.

Cllr Daniels also thanked staff at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind for delivering a “fantastic service over the past decade.”

The meeting heard TUPE arrangements – regulations to protect former terms and conditions of staff – were in place for staff transferring.

However the terms and conditions of the arrangements were a matter for Mind and Platfform to agree, with the council not party to discussions.

Platfform – formerly known as Gofal – is based in the Jubilee Building, above Pontypool Market, and is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.