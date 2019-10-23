SHOPPERS in Newport were met with an unusual - and potentially jarring - sight on Saturday.

Members of the global campaign group Anonymous for the Voiceless - their faces hidden by Guy Fawkes masks - were out on the High Street standing in a square formation, holding signs reading 'truth' and showing videos of animals being slaughtered on laptop screens.

This was part of the vegan campaign group's Cube of Truth initiative, which encourages people to think about the source of the food they eat.

MORE NEWS:

Alongside the demonstrators were others handing out leaflets to passers-by.

One, who gave her name as Mary, said: “We’re here to educate people predominantly.

"All the footage shown is what happens it animals up and down the country every day. It’s industry standard footage. It’s not sensationalised.

“We’re not here to judge people or guilt-trip people. We’re just here to encourage people to be a bit more conscious.

“Farmers get their boxes ticked in terms of being Red Tractor approved, RSPCA approved. The experience of the animal is still really miserable.

Demonstrators in Newport High Street

“I believe that animals are here with us, not for us. If I can live my life and be healthy, and even be healthier without using animals, then that’s my preference.”

Although the footage could be seen as upsetting to some, Mary said it was important to confront people with the reality of the source of their food.

“It’s interesting watching the vast array of reactions," she said. “You get some people being quite bothered by it and others giving quite an emotional response.

“We don’t force anything on people. If young children approach, people in the cube are asked to be mindful that they have a guardian or a parent with them and to make sure that they’re ok with it.

“But again, I would ask the question - if you’re not willing for your child to see this then are you willing for your child to eat the products of it? It can be a tough watch but this is the reality. This is the truth.”

Demonstrators in Newport High Street

Although Anonymous for the Voiceless has a similar name to 'hactivist' group Anonymous - and also uses the Guy Fawkes mask popularised by the organisation and the film and graphic novel V for Vendetta - the two groups are not affiliated.

The Cube of Truth will be returning to Newport on Saturday, November 2.