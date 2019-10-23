YOUNG people leaving care in Caerphilly ‘haven’t slipped through the cracks’, councillors have been told, despite a drop in those in education, training or employment after two years.

In 2018-19, only 45.16 per cent of all care leavers in Caerphilly County Borough were in education, training or employment two years after leaving care. This is down 15 per cent on the previous year, when the figure was 60.78 per cent.

However, the figures one year after leaving care showed little change. Just over half - 51.35 per cent - of care leavers were in education, training or employment after one year. It was 51.16 per cent the year before.

At a meeting this week the chairman of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s social services scrutiny committee Cllr Lyndon Binding asked officers whether anything could be done to turn the numbers around.

Replying, the council's assistant director for Children’s Services Gareth Jenkins said: “We are talking about very small numbers.

“It’s two or three individuals that has dropped by.

“Some of these will be carers themselves, some will be parents, or some may not be able to work due to their mental health.

“We have to include everyone in our figures, but they haven’t slipped through the cracks.

“We are in touch with 100 per cent of care leavers up to the age of 24.”