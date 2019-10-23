BURGLARS have been breaking into homes in Cwmbran and Pontypool to find car keys, before stealing the residents' cars, Gwent Police said.

A number of such burglaries took place in the Torfaen area on Sunday and Monday.

The police force has warned homeowners to keep their doors locked, even if they're at home.

“It takes seconds for a burglar to open your door and steal items found close by," Inspector Phil O'Connell said. "Try to keep valuables such as car keys and handbags away from the door and out of sight."

Gwent Police is continuing to investigate the thefts, and issued the following advice to homeowners:

Make sure all doors are locked and secured at all times – especially at night.

Move any valuables away from doors and windows, and hide them from view where possible.

Tell a friend or neighbour if you are going to be away from the property.

Report any suspicious people who may be taking a particular interest in a property.

Do not approach or question anyone who may be acting suspiciously – report it to the police by ringing 999 in an emergency or 101 for general advice.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900388728, or direct message the force on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

