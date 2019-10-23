A DEAF Sainsbury’s shopper who was alleged unlawfully killed by a learner driver following a road rage incident died after suffering “massive damage to the skull”.

Timothy Higgins, 22, is on trial accused of the manslaughter of farm worker Christopher Gadd in the car park of the Pontllanfraith store.

Prosecutor Owen Williams said the defendant deliberately swerved his Land Rover Freelander into the pedestrian on the day after the alleged victim celebrated his 48th birthday.

Pathologist Dr Richard Jones told Cardiff Crown Court how Mr Gadd’s post-mortem examination began with a CT scan at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The jury heard how this was done because he thought there was significant damage to the skull.

Dr Jones said: “I could see there was obviously massive damage to the skull with many fractures and bleeding around the brain.”

The pathologist told how there was a report from a consultant radiologist and the findings were consistent with his first analysis at the scene.

He added: “All of that confirmed there was massive damage to the skull.

“That damage, to me looking at the 3D reconstructions, was concentrated at the back of the head.

“Not only did they involve an almost shattering of the back of the head, there were fractures running across the base of the skull from one side to the other.”

He said the fractures radiated from the back of the skull.

The court heard there were “complex fractures” of the skull vault and base. The most significant damage being concentrated at the back of Mr Gadd’s head.

Mr Williams earlier said to the jury: “The prosecution do not contend that the defendant deliberately meant to kill Mr Gadd but he deliberately drove the vehicle in an unlawful act.”

The prosecutor told the court: “Mr Gadd was with his brother Paul in a silver Volkswagen Passat – they were going to do some shopping.

“Paul Gadd, who was driving, positioned the car so that the defendant was unable to reverse out of the spot where he was parked.

“Mr Higgins became annoyed, they gestured at each other. The V-sign was used.

“Christopher Gadd got out of the vehicle and shouted at the defendant.”

Higgins drove away with his girlfriend Nia Bailey in the passenger seat.

Mr Williams said Mr Gadd walked across car park carriageways to “continue remonstrating” with Higgins.

He told the jury: “As he approached Mr Higgins car he deliberately swerved the motor vehicle to the right in order to drive at Christopher Gadd.

“As a result the Land Rover Freelander collided with Mr Gadd in a glancing blow.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public, supermarket staff and paramedics, he lost his life. At 4.38pm, he was pronounced dead.”

Higgins only had a provisional license at the time of the incident on March 4 and was uninsured to drive the 4x4.

The defendant, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and also denies causing the death of Mr Gadd while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Proceeding.