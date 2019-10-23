LOUD, proud and colourful, the annual commemorative Chartist march involving children from several Newport primary and secondary schools is an exuberant celebration of a key event in the city's history.

It is also a powerful example of learning through activity, with around 200 youngsters - some in period clothing and brandishing banners demanding the right to vote - marching down Stow Hill, before recalling the Chartists' story through song, drama and storytelling outside the Westgate Hotel.

Young marchers in Stow Hill. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This year's march, beginning at Newport Cathedral, was confined to the footpaths of Stow Hill, rather than taking up the road.

But it was no less powerful for that, with the participants making plenty of noise, their enthusiastic calls for the right to vote echoing those of their older, disenfranchised predecessors of 180 years ago during the rising which culminated in the tragic events in Newport on November 4 1839.

Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Newport's mayor, councillor Bill Routley (above), was at the head of the march, and ahead of the performances outside the hotel - in the shadow of the Chartist commemorative sculptures - he exhorted the young marchers to "make some noise" in support of the Chartists' ideals.

PAST WATCHES PRESENT: Young marchers perform outside the Westgate Hotel in Newport, in the shadow of the Chartist commemorative sculptures

"The Chartists who were here before you were not standing still, but were fighting for the democracy you have today," he said.

"You are learning here today, and will continue to learn, about the history and heritage of the city of Newport.

"This is a place of democracy. Ultimately, the Chartists shaped British democracy as it is today."

