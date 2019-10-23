PAYMENT claims by a former council chief executive sacked after a pay row which cost taxpayers more than £4 million are to be considered by councillors in Caerphilly.

Caerphilly council is to hold a special meeting next week to consider “claims for payment or reimbursement of sums by the former chief executive.”

Anthony O’Sullivan was dismissed with immediate effect earlier this month after a six-year long pay row.

It is understood claims are now being made in relation to the long-running dispute.

Claims for different amounts of money, which add up to “quite a significant amount”, are to be considered, a source said.

Caerphilly council said it cannot provide further information, other than that the report to be discussed refers to “claims for payment or reimbursement of sums by the former chief executive.”

Mr O’Sullivan was suspended in March 2013 amid claims relating to pay rises given to two senior officers and himself.

While Mr O’Sullivan had remained on special paid leave, his deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins, agreed to pay-outs worth nearly £300,000 between them after criminal charges relating to the matter were dropped in 2015.

Councillors voted to support a report – put together after a lengthy investigation – recommending Mr O’Sullivan’s dismissal earlier this month.

The former chief executive has said he intends to appeal the decision at an employment tribunal.

Caerphilly council said earlier this month that “serious allegations of gross misconduct have been proven” and that “the right decision has been made.”

“We will vigorously defend the decision of council and we remain confident in our position on this matter,” the council said.

The special meeting will be held on Monday, with the pay claims likely to be discussed in private.