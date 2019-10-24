A BRICKLAYING apprentice from Caldicot was named Young Apprentice of the Year at the Monmouthshire Business Awards.

Danny Hodges was praised by judges for his commitment to the trade and for his work encouraging others to take up apprenticeships.

He was presented with his award at a ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort earlier this month.

MORE NEWS:

“Winning the award feels like a personal achievement for me, and it’s great to be rewarded for the hard work I’ve put into my apprenticeship,” Mr Hodges said.

Mr Hodges has been with the construction apprentice scheme Y Prentis since October 2018. He is about to complete his Level 2 Diploma and NVQ in Brickwork at Coleg Gwent, and will then move on to study for his Level 3 Diploma.

Since being with the scheme, he has worked with contractors such as CJ Construction, Morgan Sindall, and Jehu Group.

He is currently working on the Candleston Homes housing development in Abergavenny.

Adrian Huckin, director of Y Prentis, said: “I am extremely proud of Danny Hodges for picking up the award of Young Apprentice of the Year award.

“Danny has been an outstanding apprentice and is totally focused on developing his craft as a bricklayer while continuing to learn.

“What has been particularly pleasing is Danny`s commitment to supporting the shared apprenticeship scheme by promoting apprenticeships to the next generation of young people.

“He can be proud of his achievements and has a bright future in front of him.”