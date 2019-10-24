THE young players at Raglan Junior Football Club will certainly look the part for the rest of the season, after receiving brand-new kits from a trio of local businesses.

The club’s under-eights and under-10s mixed teams, and the under-11s all-girls team, have each received the new matchday gear, which was presented by firms THS HR services, Solutions in Technology, and Cowshed respectively.

Club chairman Owen Batty said: “Raglan Junior Football club is flourishing, made possible by the wonderful support of kind sponsors like these, and strong parent and community support.

“It’s fantastic to see the children running out every Sunday in their great new kits.

“The club thrives thanks to local businesses such as these, and others, such as NISA Village Store in Raglan, which help us to generate further revenue and ensure the club is sustainable for the future of local children.

“We can’t thank them enough.”