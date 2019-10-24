GWENT'S very own Old Sweet Chestnut of Pontypool has been crowned Wales Tree of the Year.

The competition saw seven trees from across Wales nominated, with Cefn Mably Oak and Prisk Wood Lime in Penallt also shortlisted in the Woodland Trust's competition.

Yet the Old Sweet Chestnut, nominated by Pontypool Community Council, proved the most popular with the public.

It now means the tree will face off against three others from across the UK for the chance to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year - this will be decided by a panel of experts.

John Griffiths, AM for Newport East, hosted the awards and said: "Llongyfarchiadau to the Old Sweet Chestnut of Pontypool.

"The 400 year old hollow tree has been a children’s play place for many years and is right at the heart of the community in Pontypool Park."

The Old Sweet Chestnut is up against The Allerton Oak in Liverpool, The Invisible Tree in Rostrevor and The Last Ent of Affric in Glen Affric.

A £1,000 tree care award has also been granted to be spent on the tree's health, signage or a community celebration.