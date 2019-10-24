SELFISH fly-tippers have taken advantage of preparations for a popular annual bonfire in Newport by dumping massive piles of rubbish at the site.

Every year for several decades residents in Bettws have been encouraged to bring any unwanted wood to the site on the crest of Monnow Way to be used as kindling for the area's annual bonfire.

But this year a range of other items, including chairs, sofas and plastics, have also been dumped at the site.

Bettws ward councillor Kevin Whitehead slammed the culprits, branding them "unscrupulous".

“This is a great thing for the community, and it is disappointing to see,” he said.

But he said the organisers of the event should not be blamed, as they had liaised properly with the police and fire service to ensure the bonfire was run safely.

Fly tipping on Monnow Way, Bettws. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

One local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was concerned about the potential impact of fumes if dumped furniture was burned.

“There are people fly tipping, and some of it looks like it is going on from some commercial firms," he said.

“We still have around two weeks to go.

“We have had a bonfire there for decades and it is getting bigger and bigger.

“Is this going to affect nearby houses?

“I just want reassurance that there will be official people there keeping an eye on it.”

Spokesmen for the police and fire services said they were aware of the event.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said officers were working alongside the council to “ensure the event can take place safely”.

“Specialist Fire Crime Officers have made a number of visits to the site to advise on any safety concerns including a reduction in the size of the bonfire and to remove any hazardous materials,” she said.

Newport City Council had not responded to request for comment as the Argus went to press.

Any information should be reported to police on 101.

