A FATHER of three from Pontypool who lost his hands and feet to sepsis was moved to tears after college students and TV star Alan Titchmarsh renovated his garden.

Alan Garlick had planned to tackle the garden renovation himself, but he lost his hands and feet to sepsis 22 months ago.

But that's where students from Coleg Gwent's countryside management course, along with Mr Titchmarsh and his team from ITV's Love Your Garden stepped in.

Alan Titchmarsh with the Garlick family. Picture: Coleg Gwent

The garden was previously blighted by steep, uneven levels, overgrown trees, shrubs and bushes, and was far from ideal for Mr Garlick.

But after the team had finished it featured a water feature combined with a bench and colourful plants. When he saw his revamped garden Mr Garlick was so overwhelmed he began to cry.

The garden make-over was filmed as part of ITV’s Love Your Garden and saw pupils studying countryside management at Coleg Gwent volunteer alongside Mr Titchmarsh.

Helen Morgan of Coleg Gwent, which is one of the sponsors of the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020, said: “The learners selflessly gave up their time in order to help and they were fantastic ambassador for the college.”

And the TV programme's assistant producer Katharine Ross said: “There was a heart-warming response from the local community coming to help create a garden evocative of the surrounding countryside with all the stylish features a young family would expect.”

The transformed garden. Picture: Coleg Gwent

The episode of Love Your Garden featuring Mr Garlick was broadcast on Tuesday, October 22, and is available online on the ITV hub.

Alan Titchmarsh with some of the students. Picture: Coleg Gwent