AN AWARD-WINNING dance school from Newport is at risk of becoming homeless after having to leave their current location.

Marie Lao’s School of Dance teaches children from the age of two to 18, but has had to move out of their current premises in the Open Hearth Ringland, which is being converted into a nursery.

But - with a month until they have to leave - they school is yet to find a new location.

“We had agreed to lease a site, but the owners pushed up the price and we couldn’t afford it,” said Marie Lao, who runs the school.

“We are panicking, we have been let down a few times.”

She added they are looking for somewhere with a space of 1,500 square feet or larger.

“Ideally, we would like somewhere permanent so we can’t be let down by other people," she said.

The school has won a host of awards across the UK and teaches a mix of lyrical, contemporary, rhythmic and gymnastic dance styles.

“We have a lot of really talented dancers," said Ms Lao.

“They travel from as far as Bristol and we were the only dance school in Wales to place finalist at a recent UK dance competition.

“The girls are panicking.

“They are all saying they are going to do some fundraising, but they don’t understand that it isn’t about money.

“We have the money - we just need to find somewhere suitable for our dancers.”

You can get in touch with Ms Lao on 07534451284.