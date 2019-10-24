A TALENTED young ice skater from Cwmbran has been awarded funding to cover her training and competition expenses.

Lily Grace received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes East Wales through its Community Champions project. Each month the housebuilder donates up to £1,000 each to two groups or individuals in the area.

Eight-year-old Lily Grace is the second to benefit from Persimmon Homes East Wales’ donation, along with City Hospice in Cardiff. The talented youngster from Cwmbran is ranked 34 out of 488 for her free skating category in the UK and recently finished seventh in the British Championship Solo Ice Dance competition. The £1,000 will be used to cover her ever-rising training, competition and equipment costs.

Emma Walding, who applied for the funding on behalf of Lily, said: “We are thrilled that Lily has received the donation.

“Lily has been identified as having an outstanding aptitude and presence on the ice which will enable her to go further with her ice skating.

“This money will help her progress in the sport by helping to pay for the training and equipment she needs.”

Victoria Williams, sales director for Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We are very pleased to get behind two great causes.

She added: “Supporting Lily Grace is also fantastic. The youngster is clearly very talented, and it is important that we help talent in the local area blossom.

“Providing funding to help her progression is an honour.”