CAERPHILLY County Borough Council have appointed a new Youth Champion.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, the council’s cabinet member for education and achievement has been appointed as to the role, responsible for ensuring the views of young people in the area are taken into account when decisions are made.

Cllr Marsden said: “I am privileged to be able to spend so much time with the county’s young people and take their ideas and ambitions forward in order to shape the Caerphilly they want.

“I know I have big shoes to fill as my predecessor Cllr Mark Evans did such a fantastic job, but I will certainly rise to the challenge.”

READ MORE:

Pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, Blackwood Comprehensive, Lewis Girls’ School and the Caerphilly Youth Forum were invited to the Council Chamber on Thursday, October 17, to meet with Cllr Marsden to celebrate the handover and also to discuss her plans within the role for the future.

Cllr Mark Evans added: “It’s been a pleasure to support the Youth Forum over the past two years. It was a role I thoroughly enjoyed and will miss dearly however I have no doubt that Cllr Marsden is the perfect candidate for Youth Champion and will take on the challenge wholeheartedly.”

Imogen Reyez, member of the Youth Forum said: “I am very hopeful for her two-year term.

“By Philippa having a direct link to cabinet, this means supporting the delivery of young people’s views to a necessary platform.

“Philippa handled the challenging questions thrown at her like a champion.

“Since Philippa appears to have a great balance of optimism, realism and drive, we shall have a great perspective on issues that affect young people, and should see small changes over the next two years that can only benefit us.”