A BOWEL cancer charity is urging men to get sponsored to grow a beard this December and raise funds for research into the illness.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in Wales, with more than 2,200 people diagnosed each year.

To join in the Decembeard campaign, organised by Bowel Cancer UK, all you have to do is sign up, ditch your razor, and get sponsored to grow a beard or get creative with the beard you already have.

Michael Locke, of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Whether you already have a beard or are growing one for the first time, Decembeard is a great way to do something amazing this festive season and support those living with bowel cancer. The money you raise will help fund vital services and lifesaving research."

For more information visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/support-us/fundraise/decembeard2019/