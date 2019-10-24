A FORMER Caerphilly council chief executive sacked following a pay row which lasted six years and cost taxpayers more than £4 million is demanding more than £300,000 from the authority.

Anthony O’Sullivan was dismissed with immediate effect earlier this month after a six-year long row over pay rises given to senior council officers.

But now he has lodged payment claims totalling around £319,000 - to be considered by councillors at a special meeting next week.

The biggest claim is understood to be for payment in lieu of leave since 2013, totalling £159,000.

Legal costs of £41,000 and money for returning officer fees totalling £79,000 have also been made.

Other claims include reinstatement of salary from May, 2017, for £22,000, and a £15,000 pay award for a chief executive.

A pay rise which Mr O’Sullivan could be entitled to could take the total to £328,000, which is more than he claimed.

Caerphilly council said it cannot provide further information, other than that the report to be discussed refers to “claims for payment or reimbursement of sums by the former chief executive.”

Mr O’Sullivan was suspended in March 2013 amid claims relating to pay rises given to two senior officers and himself.

While Mr O’Sullivan had remained on special paid leave, his deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins, agreed to pay-outs worth nearly £300,000 between them after criminal charges relating to the matter were dropped in 2015.

Councillors voted to support a report – put together after a lengthy investigation – recommending Mr O’Sullivan’s dismissal earlier this month.

The former chief executive has said he intends to appeal the decision at an employment tribunal.

Caerphilly council said earlier this month that “serious allegations of gross misconduct have been proven” and that “the right decision has been made.”

“We will vigorously defend the decision of council and we remain confident in our position on this matter,” the council said.

The special meeting will be held on Monday, with the pay claims likely to be discussed in private.